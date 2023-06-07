The HIRS Collective have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be playing in the US and Canada on their way down to New Friends Fest in Toronto. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Liturgy, supporting Gel, and supporting Steve Ignorant. The HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here earlier this year and spoke to JP about it in March. Check out all of the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 09
|The Stone Church
|Brattleboro, VT
|supporting Liturgy
|Jul 10
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|supporting Liturgy
|Jul 11
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|supporting Liturgy
|Jun 12
|Milk Boy
|Philadelphia, PA
|supporting Liturgy
|Jul 28
|The Meatlocker
|Montclair, NJ
|Jul 29
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Jul 30
|Ralphs Diner
|Worcester, MA
|Jul 31
|Portsmouth Community Radio
|Portsmouth, NH
|Aug 01
|Queen City Cinema
|Bangor, ME
|Aug 02
|La Source de la Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC
|Aug 03
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Aug 04
|House of Targ
|Ottawa, ON
|Aug 05
|Lithuanian House
|Toronto, ON
|New Friends Fest
|Aug 06
|Stamps the Bar
|Buffalo, NY
|Aug 07
|Webster Bookstore and Cafe
|State College, PA
|Aug 12
|Cafe Bourbon
|Columbus, OH
|Aug 13
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 14
|Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|supporting Gel
|Aug 15
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|supporting Gel
|Aug 16
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|supporting Gel
|Aug 17
|Dumb Records
|Springfield, IN
|supporting Gel
|Aug 19
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|supporting Gel
|Aug 20
|Mr. Roboto
|Pittsburgh, PA
|supporting Gel
|Sep 11
|The Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|supporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass
|Sep 12
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|supporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass
|Sep 13
|The Ukie Club on Franklin
|Philadelphia, PA
|supporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass