The HIRS Collective
The HIRS Collective have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be playing in the US and Canada on their way down to New Friends Fest in Toronto. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Liturgy, supporting Gel, and supporting Steve Ignorant. The HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here earlier this year and spoke to JP about it in March. Check out all of the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 09The Stone ChurchBrattleboro, VTsupporting Liturgy
Jul 10Richmond Music HallRichmond, VAsupporting Liturgy
Jul 11Metro GalleryBaltimore, MDsupporting Liturgy
Jun 12Milk BoyPhiladelphia, PAsupporting Liturgy
Jul 28The MeatlockerMontclair, NJ
Jul 29Space BallroomHamden, CT
Jul 30Ralphs DinerWorcester, MA
Jul 31Portsmouth Community RadioPortsmouth, NH
Aug 01Queen City CinemaBangor, ME
Aug 02La Source de la MartiniereQuebec City, QC
Aug 03Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Aug 04House of TargOttawa, ON
Aug 05Lithuanian HouseToronto, ONNew Friends Fest
Aug 06Stamps the BarBuffalo, NY
Aug 07Webster Bookstore and CafeState College, PA
Aug 12Cafe BourbonColumbus, OH
Aug 13Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Aug 14Waiting RoomOmaha, NEsupporting Gel
Aug 157th Street EntryMinneapolis, MNsupporting Gel
Aug 16X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WIsupporting Gel
Aug 17Dumb RecordsSpringfield, INsupporting Gel
Aug 19Mahall’sCleveland, OHsupporting Gel
Aug 20Mr. RobotoPittsburgh, PAsupporting Gel
Sep 11The Middle EastCambridge, MAsupporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass
Sep 12The MeadowsBrooklyn, NYsupporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass
Sep 13The Ukie Club on FranklinPhiladelphia, PAsupporting Steve Ignorant playing Crass