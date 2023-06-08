Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by French punks The Traders! The video is for the new song “Insults” and was created by Peno. Speaking to Punknews about the song the band said,



”It is the first song we wrote with Clement when he joined the band and it was written during a 3-hour practice. We were so stoked with the guitar ideas he had during the practice. He was using a shitty guitar that he bought at Easy Cash a few minutes before because we forgot to bring his guitar with us for practice. We then brought it back to Easy Cash. Free rent trick!”

The song will be out everywhere digitally on June 9 and you can pre-save it right here. “Insults” will also be on their upcoming album How Much Art Can You Take? which will be released on September 14 via Hell Vice I Vicious, La Agonia De Vivir, Fond of Life, Decadents Records, White Russian Records, Granny Records, Disque Ardent, Nasty Cut Records, and Bad Mood Asso. Watch the video below!