Triumph of Death mixing live album

Triumph of Death is the Hellhammer "tribute" band fronted by Tom G Warrior, currently of Triptykon, and formerly of Celtic Frost and Hellhammer. Yesterday, Tom stated that Triumph of Death is mixing a live show, which of course, was comprised of Hellhammer tracks. He stated: "We have recorded a number of our concerts across the globe during the past few months, and we subsequently made a selection of the recordings we believe best represent the uncivilized approach and sound of Hellhammer as well as Triumph Of Death’s very own orphic attitude. The mixing sessions will take place at Woodshed Studio near Landshut, Germany, the studio created and operated by Triptykon's V. Santura. A release of the album is planned for late 2023." we will let you know when more info becomes available.