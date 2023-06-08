Listen to Mortal Prophets cover “Born Under a Bad Sign!”

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Mortal Prophets!

Helmed by John Beckmann, Mortal Prophets push post-punk into no wave terrirory, creating haunting, dark, and heavy music. Recently, Beckmann has been looking forward and backwards at the same time and has deconstructed some blues classics. Previously, he broke apart "Baby, please don't go." This time, he took the goth-before-goth blues slammer "Born under a bad sign" and took it apart piece by piece. The classic dismal lyrics are now welded to shimmering and beeping effects, which make it sound like Beckmann is swimming in a starless space while lamenting his lot. It's heavy, man.

Speaking to Punknews, Beckmann said, "Of course, 'Born Under a Bad Sign' is a well-known blues song originally written and recorded by Albert King in 1967. The lyrics to "Born Under a Bad Sign" were written by Stax Records rhythm and blues singer William Bell with music by Stax bandleader, none other than Booker T. Jones (of Booker T. & the M.G.'s). What really caught my attention are the lyrics, and how they express these profound feelings of dread, misfortune, and of course bad luck. I think the oddly elegiac music and vocals give it a strange new twist."

Mortal Propjhets new album Dealey Plaza Blues is out July 28, and you can check out the video for "Born Under a Bad Sign," below, right now!