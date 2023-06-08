Desert Mambas announce new EP, release “In The Middle” video

Desert Mambas have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called …But It’s A Dry Heat and will be out on June 29 via Kill Rock Stars. The band has also released a video for their new song “In The Middle” which was directed by Brit Ko. Desert Mambas will be playing two record release shows this summer and released their cover of Bratmobile’s “Polaroid Baby” earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.