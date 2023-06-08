Botfly have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this summer. The band released their EP At Home With Alex in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 13
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|July 14
|Waterloo, ON
|Lost Vessel
|July 15
|Windsor, ON
|Craftheads
|July 17
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|July 19
|Indianapolis, IN
|Longshot
|July 20
|Columbus, OH
|The Birdhouse
|July 21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto Project
|July 22
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|July 24
|New Jersey, NJ
|The Meatlocker
|July 26
|Western Mass, MA
|Venue TBA
|July 27
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Bread Box
|July 28
|Long Island, NY
|Massapequa VFW
|July 29
|Hamilton, ON
|It’s Alright Ma
|July 30
|Ottawa, ON
|Side By Side Weekend