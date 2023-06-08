Botfly (US and CAN)

Botfly (US and CAN)
by Tours

Botfly have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this summer. The band released their EP At Home With Alex in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
July 13Montreal, QCTurbo Haus
July 14Waterloo, ONLost Vessel
July 15Windsor, ONCraftheads
July 17Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
July 19Indianapolis, INLongshot
July 20Columbus, OHThe Birdhouse
July 21Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto Project
July 22Richmond, VACobra Cabana
July 24New Jersey, NJThe Meatlocker
July 26Western Mass, MAVenue TBA
July 27Philadelphia, PAThe Bread Box
July 28Long Island, NYMassapequa VFW
July 29Hamilton, ONIt’s Alright Ma
July 30Ottawa, ONSide By Side Weekend