Derek Grant steps down from Alkaline Trio

Derek Grant, the drummer for Alkaline Trio has announced that he is stepping away from the band. A statement released on Instagram reads,
”It is with mixed emotions that I’ve decided to step-down as drummer for Alkaline Trio.
The demands of being in a touring band have become increasingly difficult in recent years, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it’s the best thing for me and my mental health.
I want to thank everyone who’s supported the band, Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world - many of whom I’ve gotten to know over the years. I’ll miss seeing you all.
I also want to thank Blair Dickerson for being a tru friend and great manager.
Most of all I want to thank Matt and Dan for 22 amazing years - I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken. I wish them all the best moving forward. While I’ll be focusing more on production music and visual art, I promise you haven’t heard the last of me.”
The band shared his statement on Twitter along with a statement that reads,
In light of Derek’s decision to step down as a member of the band, we’d like to send our love and thanks for everything he contributed. It’s impossible to put into words all he’s done, but we are endlessly proud of what we have accomplished with one another.
Beyond the music, we appreciate all our memories - the tours, traveling the world, spending weeks making music in the studio…everything. We love you, Derek, and hope your next chapters will be filled with success and happiness.
Alkaline Trio released their EP in 2020 and their album Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018.
— Alkaline Trio (@Alkaline_Trio) June 8, 2023