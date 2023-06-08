Derek Grant steps down from Alkaline Trio

Derek Grant, the drummer for Alkaline Trio has announced that he is stepping away from the band. A statement released on Instagram reads,



”It is with mixed emotions that I’ve decided to step-down as drummer for Alkaline Trio.

The demands of being in a touring band have become increasingly difficult in recent years, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it’s the best thing for me and my mental health.

I want to thank everyone who’s supported the band, Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world - many of whom I’ve gotten to know over the years. I’ll miss seeing you all.

I also want to thank Blair Dickerson for being a tru friend and great manager.

Most of all I want to thank Matt and Dan for 22 amazing years - I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken. I wish them all the best moving forward. While I’ll be focusing more on production music and visual art, I promise you haven’t heard the last of me.”