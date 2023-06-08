Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Municipal Waste have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this fall. Gel and Undeath will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on June 14. Municipal Waste released their album Electrifried Brain in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|Sub 89
|Reading, UK
|Oct 02
|The Old Firestation
|Bournemouth, UK
|Oct 03
|Phoenix
|Exeter, UK
|Oct 05
|The Arch
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 06
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 07
|Islington Assembly Hall
|London, UK
|Oct 08
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 10
|Dolan’s
|Limerick, IE
|Oct 11
|Whelans
|Dublin, IE
|Oct 12
|Limelight 2
|Belfast, NI
|Oct 14
|Cathouse
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 15
|Brudenell
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 16
|Castle and Falcon
|Birmingham, UK