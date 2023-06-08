Municipal Waste / Gel / Undeath (UK and IE)

Municipal Waste / Gel / Undeath (UK and IE)
Municipal Waste have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this fall. Gel and Undeath will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on June 14. Municipal Waste released their album Electrifried Brain in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 01Sub 89Reading, UK
Oct 02The Old FirestationBournemouth, UK
Oct 03PhoenixExeter, UK
Oct 05The ArchBrighton, UK
Oct 06Marble FactoryBristol, UK
Oct 07Islington Assembly HallLondon, UK
Oct 08RebellionManchester, UK
Oct 10Dolan’sLimerick, IE
Oct 11WhelansDublin, IE
Oct 12Limelight 2Belfast, NI
Oct 14CathouseGlasgow, UK
Oct 15BrudenellLeeds, UK
Oct 16Castle and FalconBirmingham, UK