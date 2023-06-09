CLT DRP announce new album, release “Nothing Clever, Just Feelings” video

Brighton-based electro-punks CLT DRP have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Nothing Clever, Just Feelings and will be out on September 8 via Venn Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was created by Harry Steel. CLT DRP released their single Aftermath in 2022 and related their album Without the Eyes in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.