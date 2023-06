5 hours ago by Em Moore

The Penske File have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Half Glow and will be out on July 21 via Stomp Records. The band has also released a video for their first single from the record called “Chorus Girl”. The video was directed and edited by Victor Wiercioch. The Penske File released their single “Copper Sky” in 2019 and their album Salvation in 2018. Check out the video below.