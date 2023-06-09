L.S. Dunes release video for “Grey Veins”

L.S. Dunes have released a video for their song “Grey Veins”. The video was directed by David Brodsky and was inspired by monster movies according to a statement released by Frank Iero which reads,



”I've always said that if I couldn’t be in a band the only other thing I would want to do is to make monster movies. It's been my dream ever since I was a little, and it was the thing my dad and I bonded over. From an early age, music and monsters is just something that went hand in hand for me. [Japanese film genre] Kaiju is something I have been fascinated by ever since I was a kid and I have always wanted to do an homage to that art form in a music video.

I love that L.S. Dunes is such an open-minded and inspiring collective of artists that allowed me to chase that idea and make that dream a reality. 'Grey Veins' felt like the perfect song to pair with this concept and so when the time came I knew David and Allie at My Good Eye, our frequent collaborators, were the perfect match to bring this to fruition