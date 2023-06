12 hours ago by Em Moore

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation have released a cover of MDC’s “John Wayne Was a Nazi”. The song originally appeared on MDC’s 1982 album Millions of Dead Cops. Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation released their cover of “Electroshock” by Dangerous Rhythm last month and just wrapped out their co-headlining Canadian tour. Check out the song below.