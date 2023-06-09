Bondbreakr have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be touring the Southwestern US. Bondbreakr released their single “Polite Society” in 2022 and their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 24
|Kick Butt Coffee
|Austin, TX
|Jul 01
|Deadhorse
|San Angelo, TX
|Jul 02
|Wronside
|Lubbock, TX
|Jul 03
|Black Cock Brewery
|Roswell, NM
|Jul 04
|Ren’s Den
|Albuquerque, NM
|Jul 05
|Egyptian Motor Hotel
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 06
|Maverick Bar
|Yuma, AZ
|Jul 07
|Pink Haus
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 08
|1st Street Billiards and Pool
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 09
|Rockefellas
|Corona, CA
|Jul 10
|Knucklehead
|Hollywood, CA
|Jul 11
|The Griffin
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jul 12
|Mesa Theater
|Grand Junction, CO
|Jul 13
|Seventh Circle Music Collective
|Denver, CO
|Jul 14
|The Coast
|Fort Collins, CO
|Jul 15
|Zombiez
|Amarillo, TX