Bondbreakr announce Southwestern US tour

BONDBREAKR
by Tours

Bondbreakr have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be touring the Southwestern US. Bondbreakr released their single “Polite Society” in 2022 and their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 24Kick Butt CoffeeAustin, TX
Jul 01DeadhorseSan Angelo, TX
Jul 02WronsideLubbock, TX
Jul 03Black Cock BreweryRoswell, NM
Jul 04Ren’s DenAlbuquerque, NM
Jul 05Egyptian Motor HotelPhoenix, AZ
Jul 06Maverick BarYuma, AZ
Jul 07Pink HausSan Diego, CA
Jul 081st Street Billiards and PoolLos Angeles, CA
Jul 09RockefellasCorona, CA
Jul 10KnuckleheadHollywood, CA
Jul 11The GriffinLas Vegas, NV
Jul 12Mesa TheaterGrand Junction, CO
Jul 13Seventh Circle Music CollectiveDenver, CO
Jul 14The CoastFort Collins, CO
Jul 15ZombiezAmarillo, TX