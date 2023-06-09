Punknews Podcast #638 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John pay tribute to the late Tina Turner as well as talk about the upcoming Danzig tour, Problem Patterns’ new video for “Letter of Resignation”, and Steve Ignorant’s upcoming US and UK tour where he’ll be playing Crass songs. Billie Joe Armstrong joining a cover band on stage, Melvins and Boris touring together, and Steve Albini’s remixing of an The Ergs! classic are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryTours: Bondbreakr announce Southwestern US tour
Next StoryPhotos: MSPAINT at BSMT254 in Toronto, ON 06/07
The HIRS Collective (US and CAN)
Problem Patterns announce debut LP, release "Letter of Resignation” video
Melvins and Boris to tour
Steve Albini remixes The Ergs
Steve Ignorant announces US and UK shows
Boris and Uniform: "Not Surprised"
Danzig announces 'Danzig' 35th anniversary tour (US)
Steve Ignorant, Screaming Females, Cure, AFI, Drain, P-Funk, Gaslight Anthem, to play Riot Fest
Artist Frank Kozik has passed away
Boris and The Uniform to release collaborative album, release "You Are The Beginning"