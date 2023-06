Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers announce debut LP, release “Never Saw It Coming” video

9 hours ago by Em Moore

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called I Love You and will be out on September 8. The band has also released a video for their new song “Never Saw It Coming”. The video was created by Neve Van Boxsel. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band in 2022. Cheek out the video and tracklist below.