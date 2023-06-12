Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers announce debut LP, release “Never Saw It Coming” video

by Em Moore
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called I Love You and will be out on September 8. The band has also released a video for their new song “Never Saw It Coming”. The video was created by Neve Van Boxsel. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band in 2022. Cheek out the video and tracklist below.
I Love You Tracklist
1. I Used To Be Fun
2. Treat Me Better
3. Backseat Driver
4. I Love You
5. Your House My House
6. Salt (feat. The Grogans)
7. I Don't Want It
8. Cayenne Pepper
9. AHHHH!
10. Lights Out
11. Toe Bone
12. Never Saw It Coming
13. Kissy Kissy