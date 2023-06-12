Crawlers release “Messiah”, announce tour dates (UK and EU)

Crawlers have released a new song called “Messiah”. The song is out now via Polydor Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK for this September. Crawlers released Loud Without Noise in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 21Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow, UK
Sep 22HeavenLondon, UK
Sep 23Invisible Wind FactoryLiverpool, UK
Sep 27Hole44Berlin, DE
Sep 29Le Point EphemereParis, FR
Sep 30Paradiso TolhuistuinAmsterdam, NL