Crawlers release “Messiah”, announce tour dates (UK and EU)

by Em Moore
Crawlers have released a new song called “Messiah”. The song is out now via Polydor Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK for this September. Crawlers released Loud Without Noise in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 21
|Queen Margaret Union
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 22
|Heaven
|London, UK
|Sep 23
|Invisible Wind Factory
|Liverpool, UK
|Sep 27
|Hole44
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 29
|Le Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|Sep 30
|Paradiso Tolhuistuin
|Amsterdam, NL