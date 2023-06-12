Joyce Manor have announced a Southern California show with Tigers Jaw, AJJ and Smoking Data Guns. The event will happen on October 19th at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. Tickets are already on sale for this event. See below for the announcement.
Previous StoryTours: Chris Cresswell announce fall solo tour
Next StoryTours: Fiddlehead (Asia and Australia)
Joyce Manor / Tigers Jaw / AJJ / Smoking Data Guns (Southern California)
Hawthorne Heights announce lineups for CA, MA, and UT 'Is For Lovers' festivals
AJJ featured on Amoeba Music's 'What's In My Bag?' series
AJJ: "Candles of Love"
AJJ announce acoustic shows (US)
PUP (Europe)
AJJ release two new videos, announce US tour dates
Weezer announce summer tour (US & CAN)
Joyce Manor release video for “NBTSA”
PUP / Beach Bunny / Pool Kids (US)