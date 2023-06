Just before and after This is Hardcore Fest, Psywarfare will play two shows. (Psywarfare is headed by Dwid Hellion of Integrity, who are playing a TIHC club show). Psywarfare plays Ortliebs in Philadelphia on August 3 with VOSH and Savage Mystic. On August 5, the project plays TV Eye in Ridgewood, NY with the previous openers and Final Gasp.