DEVO to release pre-first LP box set

Devo is going to release of box set of rare and unreleased music that was recorded before the release of their first album. The earliest material stretches back to 1973. It's called Art Devo 1973-1977 and it's out via UK's futurismo. As per the label, " Spanning 3xLP’s and a 7”, this collection draws exclusively from Devo’s integral early history, garnered from unearthed basement recordings, original demo tapes, unfinished montages and rare live audio, all taken from the bands personal archive. While the songs here may not be fully grown, raw even, these are the seeds of subversion that kickstarted Devo’s 50 year legacy." That's out September 8. You can see the box below.
Tracklist
Exhibit [A] 1973-1976
Booji's Industrial Death
Total Love
Auto Modown (Early version)
Space Girl Blues (Early version)
Live Forever
Androgyny (Live at Kent Kove 74)+
Fraulein (Kent Kove 1974)
Exhibit [B] 1973-1975
Bicentennial Birthday
Man From The Past
Midget/My Lai Mama (Kent Kove 74)
Shimmy Shake
All Of Us
Hubert House
The Tinkle Tune
Exhibit [C] 1973-1975
Private Secretary (Kent Kove 74)+
I Don’t Know Why
Dixie
Pigs Waddle (Kent Kove 74)+
Death Of Lt. Casanova (Kent Kove 74)
Exhibit [D] 1975-1977
U Got Me Bugged (Instrumental version)
I Don’t Know What I Do Do
Huboon Stomp
Can U Take It (Early version)
Uncontrollable Urge (Early version)
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
Falling In Love Again
Exhibit [E] 1975-1977
Devo Corporate Anthem (Early version)
Shrivel Up (Early version)
Smart Patrol (Early version)
I’m Lost at Home
Untitled
Never Go Back
Secret Agent Man (Mark vocal)
Exhibit [F] 1975-1977
Social Fools (Early version)
A Plan For U (Early version)
Nutty Buddy (Live at JB’s 76)
Dogs Of Democracy
Race Of Doom (Early version)
Space Junk (Early version)
Primal Satisfaction*
End Message
Exhibit [G] 1975
Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall)
Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall)
Exhibit [H] 1975-1977 Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall) Untitled Montage (Greenwood)