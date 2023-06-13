DEVO to release pre-first LP box set

Devo is going to release of box set of rare and unreleased music that was recorded before the release of their first album. The earliest material stretches back to 1973. It's called Art Devo 1973-1977 and it's out via UK's futurismo. As per the label, " Spanning 3xLP’s and a 7”, this collection draws exclusively from Devo’s integral early history, garnered from unearthed basement recordings, original demo tapes, unfinished montages and rare live audio, all taken from the bands personal archive. While the songs here may not be fully grown, raw even, these are the seeds of subversion that kickstarted Devo’s 50 year legacy." That's out September 8. You can see the box below.

Tracklist

Exhibit [A] 1973-1976

Booji's Industrial Death

Total Love

Auto Modown (Early version)

Space Girl Blues (Early version)

Live Forever

Androgyny (Live at Kent Kove 74)+

Fraulein (Kent Kove 1974)

Exhibit [B] 1973-1975

Bicentennial Birthday

Man From The Past

Midget/My Lai Mama (Kent Kove 74)

Shimmy Shake

All Of Us

Hubert House

The Tinkle Tune

Exhibit [C] 1973-1975

Private Secretary (Kent Kove 74)+

I Don’t Know Why

Dixie

Pigs Waddle (Kent Kove 74)+

Death Of Lt. Casanova (Kent Kove 74)

Exhibit [D] 1975-1977

U Got Me Bugged (Instrumental version)

I Don’t Know What I Do Do

Huboon Stomp

Can U Take It (Early version)

Uncontrollable Urge (Early version)

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

Falling In Love Again

Exhibit [E] 1975-1977

Devo Corporate Anthem (Early version)

Shrivel Up (Early version)

Smart Patrol (Early version)

I’m Lost at Home

Untitled

Never Go Back

Secret Agent Man (Mark vocal)

Exhibit [F] 1975-1977

Social Fools (Early version)

A Plan For U (Early version)

Nutty Buddy (Live at JB’s 76)

Dogs Of Democracy

Race Of Doom (Early version)

Space Junk (Early version)

Primal Satisfaction*

End Message

Exhibit [G] 1975

Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall)

Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall)

Exhibit [H] 1975-1977 Untitled Montage (Harlan Hall) Untitled Montage (Greenwood)