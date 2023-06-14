Check out the new track by hardcore icons Graf Orlock!... too bad it's their last release!

Today, we have somethign very, very cool to premiere… the new track by Graf Orlock!

You all know the GOs. They locked together blistering hardcore and grindcore with movie snippets and other weird experiments. They are at once one of the msot savage and scary bands in punk and one of the funniest. Plus they have, bar none, the best album packaging ever- check out the famed Doombox which folded out into a full sized boombox and Destination Time Tomorrow which had an Alien face hugger sucking on the CD.

Well, the band's brand new EP is just as rad… it's too bad that it will be their final release! End Credits will be out on June 23rd, 2023 via Vitriol Records. The record fittingly looks at the apocalypse through a cinematic eye- Snowpiercer, Children Of Men, Mad Max, Dredd, and Waterworld are all covered. Today, we are thrilled to debut the Children of Men track.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Justin Smith says, "Despite the song title evoking the King Crimson classic, this is actually in regard to the Children of Men DVD chapter selection of the same name, allowing the already convoluted nature of Graf Orlock to get even worse. The overall theme of this song is about the idea that humans can no longer reproduce. Depending on your worldview this could be the worst or best thing imaginable. In this song, this occurring and leading to an already reactionary society becoming MORE fascist seems to hit the right notes in our shared experience. This is the last track on the EP "End Credits" and seems to find the band in its most aggressive and ruthless form, perhaps contemplating the economic impact on the diaper industry and lucrative youth culture worldwide when there are no more kids to sell things to."

You can pre-order the EP right here! and you can check out the new track and tour dates below!