Thursday have announced US tour dates for this fall. Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo, and Vinnie Caruana will be joining them on select dates. Thursday released No DevoluciÃ³n in 2011. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Details
|Sep 07
|Syracuse, NY
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
|Sep 08
|Wilmington, DE
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
|Sep 09
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
|Sep 10
|Pelham, TN
|Tennessee Is For Lovers
|Sep 12
|Ardmore, PA
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana
|Sep 13
|Palisades Cliffs, NJ
|War All The Time Boat Show
|Sep 14
|Palisades Cliffs, NJ
|War All The Time Boat Show
|Sep 15-17
|Chicago, IL
|Riot Fest
|Sep 18
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
|Sep 20
|New Haven, CT
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
|Sep 21
|Richmond, VA
|w/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
|Sep 23
|Birmingham, AL
|Furnace Fest