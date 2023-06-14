Thursday / Gel / Vinnie Caruana / Pinkshift / Koyo (US)

by Tours

Thursday have announced US tour dates for this fall. Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo, and Vinnie Caruana will be joining them on select dates. Thursday released No DevoluciÃ³n in 2011. Check out the dates below.

DateCityDetails
Sep 07Syracuse, NYw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
Sep 08Wilmington, DEw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
Sep 09Charlotte, NCw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Pinkshift
Sep 10Pelham, TNTennessee Is For Lovers
Sep 12Ardmore, PAw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana
Sep 13Palisades Cliffs, NJWar All The Time Boat Show
Sep 14Palisades Cliffs, NJWar All The Time Boat Show
Sep 15-17Chicago, ILRiot Fest
Sep 18Cincinnati, OHw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
Sep 20New Haven, CTw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
Sep 21Richmond, VAw/Gel, Vinnie Caruana, Koyo
Sep 23Birmingham, ALFurnace Fest