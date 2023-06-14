Alice Cooper to release new album

Alice Cooper announced a new album today. Road is out August 25 on earMUSIC. The album is produced by Bob Ezrin and features Cooper's touring band on the tracks. In a release, Cooper stated: "“For ‘Road,’ I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.” you can check out the lead single below.