Thrice announce EU and UK 'Artist In The Ambulance' 20th anniversary dates
by Tours

Thrice have announced tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Artist in The Ambulance for Europe and the UK. Town Portal will be joining them on their European dates and Palm Reader will be joining them on their UK dates. Thrice are currently touring the US, will be touring Australia in September, and will be playing more US dates in October. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mon, FEB 12, 2024Paqui GalánMadrid, ESw/Town Portal
Tue, FEB 13, 2024Sala ApoloBarcelona, ESw/Town Portal
Thu, FEB 15, 2024TrabendoParis, FRw/Town Portal
Fri, FEB 16, 2024Muziekcentrum TrixAntwerpen, BEw/Town Portal
Sat, FEB 17, 2024Poppodium 013Tilburg, NLw/Town Portal
Mon, FEB 19, 2024Huxleys Neue WeltBerlin, DEw/Town Portal
Tue, FEB 20, 2024Backstage WerkMünchen, DEw/Town Portal
Wed, FEB 21, 2024Live Music HallCologne, DEw/Town Portal
Fri, FEB 23, 2024Marble FactoryBristol, UKw/Palm Reader
Sat, FEB 24, 2024Manchester AcademyManchester, UKw/Palm Reader
Sun, FEB 25, 2024SWG3Glasgow, UKw/Palm Reader
Mon, FEB 26, 2024O2 Forum Kentish TownLondon, UKw/Palm Reader