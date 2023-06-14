Thrice have announced tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Artist in The Ambulance for Europe and the UK. Town Portal will be joining them on their European dates and Palm Reader will be joining them on their UK dates. Thrice are currently touring the US, will be touring Australia in September, and will be playing more US dates in October. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mon, FEB 12, 2024
|Paqui Galán
|Madrid, ES
|w/Town Portal
|Tue, FEB 13, 2024
|Sala Apolo
|Barcelona, ES
|w/Town Portal
|Thu, FEB 15, 2024
|Trabendo
|Paris, FR
|w/Town Portal
|Fri, FEB 16, 2024
|Muziekcentrum Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|w/Town Portal
|Sat, FEB 17, 2024
|Poppodium 013
|Tilburg, NL
|w/Town Portal
|Mon, FEB 19, 2024
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Berlin, DE
|w/Town Portal
|Tue, FEB 20, 2024
|Backstage Werk
|München, DE
|w/Town Portal
|Wed, FEB 21, 2024
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|w/Town Portal
|Fri, FEB 23, 2024
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|w/Palm Reader
|Sat, FEB 24, 2024
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, UK
|w/Palm Reader
|Sun, FEB 25, 2024
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Palm Reader
|Mon, FEB 26, 2024
|O2 Forum Kentish Town
|London, UK
|w/Palm Reader