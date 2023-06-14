Thrice have announced tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Artist in The Ambulance for Europe and the UK. Town Portal will be joining them on their European dates and Palm Reader will be joining them on their UK dates. Thrice are currently touring the US, will be touring Australia in September, and will be playing more US dates in October. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the dates below.