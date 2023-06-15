Wine Lips announce North American tour

Wine Lips
by Tours

Wine Lips have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
7/20Saguenay, QCFestival Des Bieres
7/21Baie ST Paul, QCLe Festif
8/3Seattle, WABarboza (w/Spirit Award)
8/4Happy Valley, ORPickathon
8/5Happy Valley, ORPickathon
8/6Bellingham, WAThe Shakedown (w/Spirit Award)
8/8Kamloops, BCBlue Grotto
8/9Whistler, BCDubh Linn Gate
8/10Vancouver, BCFox Cabaret
8/11Victoria, BCUpstairs Cabaret
8/12Tofino, BCBrewBQ 12 (Tofino Brewing CO)