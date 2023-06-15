Wine Lips have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|7/20
|Saguenay, QC
|Festival Des Bieres
|7/21
|Baie ST Paul, QC
|Le Festif
|8/3
|Seattle, WA
|Barboza (w/Spirit Award)
|8/4
|Happy Valley, OR
|Pickathon
|8/5
|Happy Valley, OR
|Pickathon
|8/6
|Bellingham, WA
|The Shakedown (w/Spirit Award)
|8/8
|Kamloops, BC
|Blue Grotto
|8/9
|Whistler, BC
|Dubh Linn Gate
|8/10
|Vancouver, BC
|Fox Cabaret
|8/11
|Victoria, BC
|Upstairs Cabaret
|8/12
|Tofino, BC
|BrewBQ 12 (Tofino Brewing CO)