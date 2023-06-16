Episode #639 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em contemplate how they make the Grimace milkshake, reveal who the new drummer for Alkaline Trio is, and talk about the upcoming Punknews record swap. They also discuss the upcoming album by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation’s cover of an MDC classic, Generation Sex touring the UK, Graf Orlock’s new track, Catbite and Brain Fallon appearing on the Chris Gothard show to cover a Slackers’ classic, Maura Weaver’s upcoming solo LP, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
