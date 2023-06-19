McRackins announce new album 'Wake the fun Up'

Veteran Vancouver based pop-punkers McRackins have announced their 17th full length album Wake the Fun Up. The album will be released on Mom's basement Records on Friday June 30. The album was mostly recorded during the pandemic at each member's home studio. Producer Todd Stefanson compiled and mixed the album at "The Rock Pitt" in British Columbia. The album was mastered by Justin Perkins at the Mystery Room in Wisconsin. This is the band's first studio album since 2010's It Ain't Over Easy.