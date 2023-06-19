Soul Glo have announced US tour dates for this July. MSPAINT and Jivebomb will be joining them on all dates. Soul Glo released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 13
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Jul 14
|Tubby’s
|Kingston, NY
|Jul 15
|Massapequa VFW
|Massapequa, NY
|Jul 16
|Stage on Herr
|Harrisburg, PA
|Jul 18
|Thunderbird Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 19
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|Jul 20
|Ace Of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 21
|Four Star Theatre
|Grand Rapids, MI (no Jivebomb)
|Jul 23
|Pitchfork Fest
|Chicago, IL (Soul Glo only)
|Jul 25
|The Hi-Fi
|Indianapolis, IN (no Jivebomb)
|Jul 26
|Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH (no Jivebomb)
|Jul 27
|The Loud
|Huntington, WV (no Jivebomb)