Soul Glo / MSPAINT / Jivebomb (US)

by Tours

Soul Glo have announced US tour dates for this July. MSPAINT and Jivebomb will be joining them on all dates. Soul Glo released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 13No FunTroy, NY
Jul 14Tubby’sKingston, NY
Jul 15Massapequa VFWMassapequa, NY
Jul 16Stage on HerrHarrisburg, PA
Jul 18Thunderbird CafePittsburgh, PA
Jul 19Mahall’sLakewood, OH
Jul 20Ace Of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 21Four Star TheatreGrand Rapids, MI (no Jivebomb)
Jul 23Pitchfork FestChicago, IL (Soul Glo only)
Jul 25The Hi-FiIndianapolis, IN (no Jivebomb)
Jul 26Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OH (no Jivebomb)
Jul 27The LoudHuntington, WV (no Jivebomb)