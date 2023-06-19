Move announce debut LP, release two new songs

Move
by

Boston-based hardcore band Move have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album Black Radical Love. The album will be out on August 11 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Imperialist Reign” and “Summer Trend” which features Kayla Philips of Bleed The Pigs and River Elliot of Ballista. Move will be touring Europe with Initiate in July and released their EP Freedom Dreams in 2021. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

Black Radical Love Tracklist

1. Double Death (ft: Aaron Heard)

2. Imperialist Reign

3. Statement: Lee Lee

4. Trojan Horse

5. Summer Trend (ft: Kayla Philips, River Elliott)

6. Ode to the Pit (ft: Gjared Robinson AKA Balaram Shakti Das)

7. Statement: Deja

8. For All Not One (ft: Christine Cadette)

9. Comrade

10. 1,000,000 Experiments

11. Ascent

12. Black Radical Love

DateCtityVenue
July 6Amsterdam, NLOCCII
July 7Ieper, BEIeper Festival
July 8Leeds, UKBoom
July 9London, UKNew Cross Inn
July 10Newport, UKThe Cab
July 11Brighton, UKGreen Door Store
July 12Paris, FREss’pace
July 13Lyon, FRRock ‘n Eat
July 14Zurich, CHDynamo
July 15Karlsruhe, DEp8
July 16Berlin, DEMy People Festival
August 19New York, NYBowery Ballroom - The Tribes Of Da Moon Festival