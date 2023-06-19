Move announce debut LP, release two new songs

Boston-based hardcore band Move have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album Black Radical Love. The album will be out on August 11 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Imperialist Reign” and “Summer Trend” which features Kayla Philips of Bleed The Pigs and River Elliot of Ballista. Move will be touring Europe with Initiate in July and released their EP Freedom Dreams in 2021. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.