Move announce debut LP, release two new songs

Boston-based hardcore band Move have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album Black Radical Love. The album will be out on August 11 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Imperialist Reign” and “Summer Trend” which features Kayla Philips of Bleed The Pigs and River Elliot of Ballista. Move will be touring Europe with Initiate in July and released their EP Freedom Dreams in 2021. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
Black Radical Love Tracklist
1. Double Death (ft: Aaron Heard)
2. Imperialist Reign
3. Statement: Lee Lee
4. Trojan Horse
5. Summer Trend (ft: Kayla Philips, River Elliott)
6. Ode to the Pit (ft: Gjared Robinson AKA Balaram Shakti Das)
7. Statement: Deja
8. For All Not One (ft: Christine Cadette)
9. Comrade
10. 1,000,000 Experiments
11. Ascent
12. Black Radical Love
|Date
|Ctity
|Venue
|July 6
|Amsterdam, NL
|OCCII
|July 7
|Ieper, BE
|Ieper Festival
|July 8
|Leeds, UK
|Boom
|July 9
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|July 10
|Newport, UK
|The Cab
|July 11
|Brighton, UK
|Green Door Store
|July 12
|Paris, FR
|Ess’pace
|July 13
|Lyon, FR
|Rock ‘n Eat
|July 14
|Zurich, CH
|Dynamo
|July 15
|Karlsruhe, DE
|p8
|July 16
|Berlin, DE
|My People Festival
|August 19
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom - The Tribes Of Da Moon Festival