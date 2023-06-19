TSOL cancel Australian tour

The promotors of the upcoming T.S.O.L. Australian tour have canceled the trek down under. The band was scheduled to play about a week's worth of shows in Oz in September.

Chopdog Entertainment released a statement: "**TSOL CANCELLED**. Hey Everyone. We've never done this, but we have to cancel a tour. One thing we don't want to do is BS and say "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control" as the reason. Truth is, TSOL is selling okay but not to the point where it's going to make for amazing shows, and when you're touring a band that's been around since 1978 it's just not worth the effort for them to come all the way to Australia for sub-par shows. We have spoken to Jack and the band about this and they agree that we should park it for another year or two when things aren't so saturated in the market. We wanted to do this now rather than telling people 2-3 weeks before the tour, when everyone might have travel booked to come. We will try this again, but for now you'll be refunded by @moshtix and @oztix ! Sorry and Thanks for your support on everything we do - LUKE & NIK."