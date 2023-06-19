Spiritual Cramp release “Nah, That Ain’t It” video

Spiritual Cramp
by

Spiritual Cramp have released a video for their new song “Nah, That Ain’t It”. The song is available digitally via Blue Grape Music along with their song “Phone Lines Down” which was released in May. Spiritual Cramp will be playing a handful of shows later this month before touring in the fall and released Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jun. 21Toronto, ONThe Drake Hotel
Jun. 22Detroit, MIThird Man Records Cass Corridor
Jun. 23Chicago, ILSleeping Village
Jun. 24Minneapolis, MN7th St Entry
Sep. 05Santa Ana, CAConstellation Room
Sep. 09Seattle, WAMadame Lou's
Sep. 11Salt Lake City, UTThe Urban Lounge
Sep. 12Denver, COLarimer Lounge
Sep. 14Cudahy, WIX-Ray Arcade
Sep. 15Indianapolis, INHoosier Dome
Sep. 16Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme
Sep. 19Cambridge, MASonia Live Music Venue
Sep. 20Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
Sep. 21Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Made
Sep. 24West Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavern
Sep. 26Orlando, FLWill's Pub
Sep. 27Tampa, FLHooch And Hive
Sep. 29Atlanta, GAThe Earl
Sep. 30Nashville, TNThe End
Oct. 02Dallas, TXSons Of Hermann Hall
Oct. 03Austin, TXParish
Oct. 05Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge
Oct. 07San Diego, CASoda Bar
Oct. 08Los Angeles, CALodge Room Highland Park
Oct. 27Los Angeles, CA1720™