Spiritual Cramp release “Nah, That Ain’t It” video

by Em Moore
Spiritual Cramp have released a video for their new song “Nah, That Ain’t It”. The song is available digitally via Blue Grape Music along with their song “Phone Lines Down” which was released in May. Spiritual Cramp will be playing a handful of shows later this month before touring in the fall and released Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jun. 21
|Toronto, ON
|The Drake Hotel
|Jun. 22
|Detroit, MI
|Third Man Records Cass Corridor
|Jun. 23
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|Jun. 24
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|Sep. 05
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|Sep. 09
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou's
|Sep. 11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Urban Lounge
|Sep. 12
|Denver, CO
|Larimer Lounge
|Sep. 14
|Cudahy, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|Sep. 15
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hoosier Dome
|Sep. 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|Sep. 19
|Cambridge, MA
|Sonia Live Music Venue
|Sep. 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's
|Sep. 21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|Sep. 24
|West Columbia, SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|Sep. 26
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|Sep. 27
|Tampa, FL
|Hooch And Hive
|Sep. 29
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|Sep. 30
|Nashville, TN
|The End
|Oct. 02
|Dallas, TX
|Sons Of Hermann Hall
|Oct. 03
|Austin, TX
|Parish
|Oct. 05
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|Oct. 07
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|Oct. 08
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room Highland Park
|Oct. 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720™