Pain of Truth announce debut LP, release “Actin' Up” (ft. Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds)

Pain of Truth have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Not Through Blood and will be out on September 8 via DAZE. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Actin’ Up” which features Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds . Pain of Truth released their split with Age of Apocalypse in 2021 and their EP No Blame…Just Facts in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/not-through-blood">Not Through Blood by Pain Of Truth</a>

Not Through Blood Tracklist

1. Lifeless On The Ground feat Anthony Didio and Jon Lhaubouet (vein.fm)

2. In Your Heart feat Scott Vogel (Terror)

3. Actin' Up feat Steve Buhl (200 Stab Wounds)

4. You and Me feat Freddy Cricien (Madball)

5. This Falls On You feat Shane Moran (Bad Seed / Title Fight)

6. Too Late feat Justice Tripp (Trapped Under Ice / Angel Du$t)

7. Pickin' at Scraps feat Jay Peta (Mindforce) and Austin Sparkman (Buried Dreams / Haywire)

8. Out Of Our Hands feat Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche)

9. Same Old Story (Instrumental)

10. Under My Skin feat Josiah Hoeflinger (Criminal Instinct)

11. Not Through Blood feat Brendan Garrone (Incendiary) and Corin (Last Wishes)