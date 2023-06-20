First leg of X’s summer tour postponed

X have announced the postponement of the first leg of their summer tour. This affects their upcoming shows in June and at the beginning of July. All shows after July 14 are unaffected. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads,



”Due to a band member recovering from an emergency surgery, X is forced to postpone the following dates. We’ll have postponed dates ASAP. All tickets will be honored. We’re sorry for this inconvenience and thank all of our fans for their support and patience. You will receive information about the new dates momentarily.”

X released Alphabetland in 2020.