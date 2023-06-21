Slowdive announce new album and tour dates

British rock band Slowdive have announced they will be releasing a new record titled Everything Is Alive, set for release on September 1st through Dead Oceans. The band release their first single from the album, "Kisses", see below and a full list of tour dates to support the release.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Sat. June 24
|Exeter, UK
|Phoenix
|Sun. June 25
|Somerset, UK
|Glastonbury Festival
|Mon. July 17
|Perth, AU
|Astor Theatre
|Wed. July 19
|Brisbane, AU
|Princess Theatre
|Fri. July 21
|Sydney, AU
|Enmore Theatre
|Sat. July 22
|Melbourne, AU
|Forum
|Sun. July 23
|Adelaide, AU
|Hindley St. Music Hall
|Wed. July 26
|Auckland, NZ
|Powerstation
|Sat. July 29
|Niigata Prefecture, JP
|Fuji Rock Festival
|Sat. Aug. 5
|Mysłowice, PL
|Off Festival
|Fri. Aug. 11
|Sicily, IT
|Ypsigrock Festival
|Fri. Aug. 18
|Brecon Beacon, GB
|Green Man Festival
|Sat. Sep. 23
|Toronto, ON
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Mon. Sep. 25
|Boston, MA
|Citizens House of Blues Boston
|Wed. Sep. 27
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|Thu. Sep. 28
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|Fri. Sep. 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Sat. Sep. 30
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|Mon. Oct. 2
|Cleveland, OH
|The Roxy Mahall’s
|Tue. Oct. 3
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera Theatre
|Wed. Oct. 4
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|Fri. Oct. 6
|Denver, CO
|Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
|Sat. Oct. 7
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Mon. Oct. 9
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|Tue. Oct. 10
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Thu. Oct. 12
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|Sat. Oct. 14
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Bellwether
|Mon. Oct. 30
|Glasgow, UK
|QMU
|Tue. Oct. 31
|Manchester, UK
|Ritz
|Wed. Nov. 1
|Bristol, UK
|SWX
|Fri. Nov. 3
|London, UK
|Troxy
|Sun. Nov. 5
|Belfast, UK
|Mandela Hall
|Mon. Nov. 6
|Dublin, IR
|National Stadium