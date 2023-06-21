Slowdive announce new album and tour dates

Slowdive
by

British rock band Slowdive have announced they will be releasing a new record titled Everything Is Alive, set for release on September 1st through Dead Oceans. The band release their first single from the album, "Kisses", see below and a full list of tour dates to support the release.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
Sat. June 24Exeter, UKPhoenix
Sun. June 25Somerset, UKGlastonbury Festival
Mon. July 17Perth, AUAstor Theatre
Wed. July 19Brisbane, AUPrincess Theatre
Fri. July 21Sydney, AUEnmore Theatre
Sat. July 22Melbourne, AUForum
Sun. July 23Adelaide, AUHindley St. Music Hall
Wed. July 26Auckland, NZPowerstation
Sat. July 29Niigata Prefecture, JPFuji Rock Festival
Sat. Aug. 5Mysłowice, PLOff Festival
Fri. Aug. 11Sicily, ITYpsigrock Festival
Fri. Aug. 18Brecon Beacon, GBGreen Man Festival
Sat. Sep. 23Toronto, ONQueen Elizabeth Theatre
Mon. Sep. 25Boston, MACitizens House of Blues Boston
Wed. Sep. 27New York, NYWebster Hall
Thu. Sep. 28New York, NYWebster Hall
Fri. Sep. 29Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
Sat. Sep. 30Washington, DC9:30 Club
Mon. Oct. 2Cleveland, OHThe Roxy Mahall’s
Tue. Oct. 3Chicago, ILRiviera Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
Fri. Oct. 6Denver, COCervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 7Salt Lake City, UTThe Union
Mon. Oct. 9Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom
Tue. Oct. 10Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
Thu. Oct. 12San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
Sat. Oct. 14Los Angeles, CAThe Bellwether
Mon. Oct. 30Glasgow, UKQMU
Tue. Oct. 31Manchester, UKRitz
Wed. Nov. 1Bristol, UKSWX
Fri. Nov. 3London, UKTroxy
Sun. Nov. 5Belfast, UKMandela Hall
Mon. Nov. 6Dublin, IRNational Stadium