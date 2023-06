10 hours ago by Em Moore

D.A. Stern has announced that he will be releasing a new album The album is called Don’t Take Your Heartache Out On The World and will be out on September 13 via Symphonic / MISRA. The album was recorded at Oscilloscope Laboratories (Adam Yauch’s studio) and produced by Roger Moutenot. A lyric video for “Lovebird” which features Sarah Chernoff has also been released. The video was created by Brad McLean. Stern released his EP People Named Ben in 2021. Check out the video below.