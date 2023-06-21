Quebec-based Le Deluge Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Les Sheriff, GOB, The Creepshow, Ten Foot Pole, Caravane, MakeWar, Rouge Pompier, Irish Moutarde, K-Man and The 45s, As One Man, Cirrho, The Penske File, Bucky Harris, Quel Bordel, Taze, The Abruptors, Midlifers, Enfants Sauvages, Dan et les Qroque-Morts, Pygmate, Drunktank, Chuck Coles, Stompin’ Trees, and The Lef7overs will be playing the festival. Le Deluge Fest will take place September 15-16 in Jonquière, Quebec.
