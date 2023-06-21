The Hives have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The shows will take place next year. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 30. The band will be releasing their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11 and released Lex Hives in 2012. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September and touring North America starting in October. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 27, 2024
|Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 28, 2024
|City Hall
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 29, 2024
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 30, 2024
|The Halls
|Wolverhampton, UK
|Apr 01
|Barrowland
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 02
|Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 03
|Dome
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 05
|Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK
|Apr 06
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 08
|Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Apr 10
|UEA
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 13
|Eventim Apollo
|London, UK