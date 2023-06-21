The Hives announce UK and Ireland tour dates

The Hives
by Tours

The Hives have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The shows will take place next year. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 30. The band will be releasing their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11 and released Lex Hives in 2012. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September and touring North America starting in October. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 27, 2024AcademyLeeds, UK
Mar 28, 2024City HallNewcastle, UK
Mar 29, 2024Rock CityNottingham, UK
Mar 30, 2024The HallsWolverhampton, UK
Apr 01BarrowlandGlasgow, UK
Apr 02AcademyBristol, UK
Apr 03DomeBrighton, UK
Apr 05Great HallCardiff, UK
Apr 06AcademyManchester, UK
Apr 08OlympiaDublin, IE
Apr 10UEANorwich, UK
Apr 13Eventim ApolloLondon, UK