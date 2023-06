8 hours ago by Em Moore

Thirdface, NØ MAN, and Infant Island have all released new tracks. Thirdface's song is called “Trap Revealed”, NØ MAN’s song is called “Can’t Kill Us All”, and Infant Island’s song is called “Aurora”. All of the songs will appear on the 31 band compilation album Balladeers, Redefined which will be out on July 14 via Secret Voice Records. Check out the tracks below.