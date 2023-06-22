Blind Equation sign to Prosthetic Records, announce new album

by Em Moore
Blind Equation have signed to Prosthetic Records and will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called Death Awaits and will be out on September 15. The band has also released a video for their new song “never getting better” which was shot and directed by Adrian Dabu. Blind Equation released their album LIFE IS PAIN in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Death Awaits Tracklist
1. death awaits
2. speedrunning life
3. you betrayed the ones you loved
4. fade away
5. choke
6. never getting better
7. killing me (featuring Rat Jesu)
8. suffering in silence (featuring DEATHTRIPPA)
9. warmth
10. the last glimpse of me