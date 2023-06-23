Check out the new album by Git Some!

Git Some's new album is out today!

The Denver band has been making a racket for almost 20 years at this point! They blend punk with space rock with stoner metal, resulting in a nasty mélange of noise that will rip your ears! Thier brand new LP, New Blood, is their meanest record yet-listen to the doom crunch on "spirit Gun"- but it's also their most, dare we say, refined release. The band has taken their core elements, purified them, and cut a record that is concise, but also totally destorys the room.

It's out today via Rad Girlfriend. you can check it out below and order it there as well… GO!