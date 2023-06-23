Filth is Eternal announce new album, release “Crawl Space” video

Filth is Eternal have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Find Out and will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “Crawl Space” which was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. Filth is Eternal released their album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.