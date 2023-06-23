Filth is Eternal announce new album, release “Crawl Space” video

by Em Moore
Filth is Eternal have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Find Out and will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “Crawl Space” which was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. Filth is Eternal released their album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Find Out Tracklist
1 - Half Wrong
2 - Crawl Space
3 - Magnetic Point
4 - Cherish
5 - Roll Critical
6 - Curious Thing
7 - Into the Curve
8 - Pressure Me
9 - Body Void
10 - The Gate
11 - Signal Decay
13 - All Mother
14 - Last Exit
15 - Loveless