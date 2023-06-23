Filth is Eternal announce new album, release “Crawl Space” video

Filth Is Eternal
by

Filth is Eternal have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Find Out and will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “Crawl Space” which was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. Filth is Eternal released their album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Find Out Tracklist

1 - Half Wrong

2 - Crawl Space

3 - Magnetic Point

4 - Cherish

5 - Roll Critical

6 - Curious Thing

7 - Into the Curve

8 - Pressure Me

9 - Body Void

10 - The Gate

11 - Signal Decay

13 - All Mother

14 - Last Exit

15 - Loveless