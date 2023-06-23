Mothland announces new comp

Montreal-based label Mothland has announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album. The album is called Sounds from Mothland, Vol II, and features 14 artists. Alexandra Mackenzie did the artwork for the album. The comp will be out on July 14. Three new tracks from the comp have been released: “Deep” by Petra Glynt, “Entertainment” by CDSM (which comes with a band-directed video), and “Angry Arboretum” by Gloin. Check out the songs and tracklist below.