Devon Kay and The Solutions announce US tour

Devon Kay and the Solutions
by Tours

Devon Kay and The Solutions have announced Midwest and Southwest tour dates for this summer. Suzie True, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, and Flying Racoon Suit will be joining them on select dates. These shows join their shows supporting Less Than Jake and The Toasters. Devon Kay and The Solutions will be releasing their EP Fine: A Ska EP on July 11 and released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 11Delmer HallSt. Louis, MOsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 12The RaveMilwaukee, WIsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 13Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MNsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 14Lefty’sDes Moines, IAsupporting The Toasters
Aug 15Bourbon TheatreOmaha, NEsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 16Tower TheatreOklahoma City, OKsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 17LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NMsupporting The Toaster
Aug 18Summit Music HallDenver, COsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 19The DepotSalt Lake City, UTsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 21Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CAw/Suzie True
Aug 22Programme SkateFullerton, CAw/Suzie True
Aug 23Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ
Aug 25MohawkAustin, TXw/Flying Raccoon Suit, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards
Aug 26Three LinksDallas, TXw/Flying Raccoon Suit, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards