Devon Kay and The Solutions have announced Midwest and Southwest tour dates for this summer. Suzie True, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, and Flying Racoon Suit will be joining them on select dates. These shows join their shows supporting Less Than Jake and The Toasters. Devon Kay and The Solutions will be releasing their EP Fine: A Ska EP on July 11 and released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 11
|Delmer Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 12
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 13
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 14
|Lefty’s
|Des Moines, IA
|supporting The Toasters
|Aug 15
|Bourbon Theatre
|Omaha, NE
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 16
|Tower Theatre
|Oklahoma City, OK
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 17
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|supporting The Toaster
|Aug 18
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 19
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 21
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Suzie True
|Aug 22
|Programme Skate
|Fullerton, CA
|w/Suzie True
|Aug 23
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ
|Aug 25
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Flying Raccoon Suit, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards
|Aug 26
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/Flying Raccoon Suit, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards