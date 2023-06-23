Billy Idol to re-release first LP

Billy Idol is going to re-release his first album. The new version is remastered and uses the original "congo man" track listing. It also comes with a previously unreleased live show from 1982, recorded at the Roxy. That's out July 28 via Universal. You can see the track list below.

BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)

TRACKLIST

DISC 1—BILLY IDOL

Come On, Come On

White Wedding (Part 1)

Hot In The City

Dead On Arrival

Nobody’s Business

Love Calling

Hole In The Wall

Shooting Stars

It’s So Cruel

Congo Man

White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Baby Talk

Untouchables

Come On, Come On

Hot In the City

Dead On Arrival

Heavens Inside

Ready Steady Go

Hole In The Wall

Shooting Stars

Kiss Me Deadly

White Wedding

Nobody’s Business

Dancing With Myself

Mony Mony

Triumph

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre

August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion

August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center

September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall

September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ

September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis

October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters