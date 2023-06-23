Billy Idol to re-release first LP

Billy Idol is going to re-release his first album. The new version is remastered and uses the original "congo man" track listing. It also comes with a previously unreleased live show from 1982, recorded at the Roxy. That's out July 28 via Universal. You can see the track list below.
BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)
TRACKLIST
DISC 1—BILLY IDOL
Come On, Come On
White Wedding (Part 1)
Hot In The City
Dead On Arrival
Nobody’s Business
Love Calling
Hole In The Wall
Shooting Stars
It’s So Cruel
Congo Man
White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]
DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)
Baby Talk
Untouchables
Come On, Come On
Hot In the City
Dead On Arrival
Heavens Inside
Ready Steady Go
Hole In The Wall
Shooting Stars
Kiss Me Deadly
White Wedding
Nobody’s Business
Dancing With Myself
Mony Mony
Triumph
BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023
August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan
*w/ Foo Fighters