Worriers announce new album, release “Trust Your Gut” video

Worriers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Trust Your Gut and will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jennings Record Co. Atom Willard, Frank Piegaro, Franz Nicolay, and Allegra Anka play on the record along with Lauren Denitzio. They have also released a video for the title track which was directed by Chelsea Christer. Worriers released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.