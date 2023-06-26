Booze and Glory / Avem (US)

Booze and Glory / Avem (US)
by Tours

Booze and Glory have announced US tour dates for this fall. Avem will be joining them on all dates. Booze and Glory released their album Hurricane in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 15Deep CutsBoston, MA
Sep 16KingslandNew York, NY
Sep 17TBATBA
Sep 19Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Sep 20Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Sep 22CobraNashville, TN
Sep 23Boggs SocialAtlanta, GA
Sep 24Never Say DieLouisville, KY
Sep 26X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Sep 27ReggiesChicago, IL
Sep 28SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Sep 29TBATBA