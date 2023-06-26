Booze and Glory have announced US tour dates for this fall. Avem will be joining them on all dates. Booze and Glory released their album Hurricane in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 15
|Deep Cuts
|Boston, MA
|Sep 16
|Kingsland
|New York, NY
|Sep 17
|TBA
|TBA
|Sep 19
|Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 20
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 22
|Cobra
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 23
|Boggs Social
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 24
|Never Say Die
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 26
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Sep 27
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 28
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 29
|TBA
|TBA