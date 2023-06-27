Ottawa-based independent music festival Side By Side Weekend has announced its lineup for this year. Status/Non-Status, Mother Tongues, Kay-Fayb, MusicByJayel, Empty Nesters, Trrills, Cluttered, Frown Line, Deliverables, Fiamma, and DJ Parfois will be playing on July 28. Puffer, Hug Mosh, Fraud Perry, No More Moments, Backseat Dragon, Bad Egg. Dashype, Grottoli, Zooman, N’Nerjie, Zubin, and Morgane will be playing on July 29. Botfly, Guest Room Status, Megan Francoeur, Cloned Apparition, Fireball Kid, Still Kicking, Bathwash, Matty Grace, Grandmother, and Hannah Vig will be playing on July 30. Side By Side Weekend will take place at Club Saw in Ottawa on July 28-30.
Previous StoryInterviews: Death & Memphis talk their new EP
Next StoryInterviews: Grudda Records announces 'An International Tribute to the Muffs' record
Side By Side Weekend announces 2023 lineup
Puffer release new EP
Listen to two new tracks by Cluttered!
Cluttered: "Connaught // Chebucto”
Matty Grace: “YOW-YHZ-YOW”
The Flatliners, Paint It Black, Screaming Females, more to play Pouzza Fest 2023
Listen to the new track by Matty Grace!
Puffer: "Iron Hand"
Matty Grace surprise-releases new EP
Listen to the new EP by Cluttered and read a track-by-track breakdown!