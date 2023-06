, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by jasonic , Posted by Em Moore

Grudda Records has announced that they will be releasing a Muffs tribute album. The album features 26 bands covering the Muffs and will be out on July 17. All proceeds from the record will go towards Team Shattuck" ALS Foundation. Caroline & The Treats’s version of “Become Undone”, Piggies’ version of “Baby Go Round”, and Fievre’s version of “Not Like Me” have also been released. Check out the songs below.