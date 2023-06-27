L.S. Dunes release part 1 of 'Limitless Sky' documentary

L.S. Dunes have released part one of their documentary “Limitless Sky”. The documentary follows the band during their recording session at Rancho De La Luna (where they recorded their two new songs) and was directed, shot, and edited by Nick and Pat Demarais. The band released their new song “Benadryl Subreddit” last week and it will be available as a 7-inch along with “Old Wounds” on September 1 via Fantasy Records. L.S Dunes will be touring North America starting in July and released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the video below.