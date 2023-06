, Posted by 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Drowns and Wonk Unit have announced that they will be releasing a split 7-inch. Each band contributed one new song to the release. Wonk Unit’s song is called “Rebecca” and The Drowns’ song is called “The Beast”. The 7-inch will be out via Pirates Press Records and will go on sale on July 14. The Drowns released their split with The Last Gang earlier this year. Wonk Unit released Uncle Daddy in 2021.