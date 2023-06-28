L7 announce US tour

L7
by Tours

L7 have announced US tour dates for this fall. Speaking about the tour Donita Sparks said,

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

The band re-issued their album Brick Are Heavy for its 30th anniversary in 2022 and released Scatter The Rats in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 14The Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ
Sep 16Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Sep 17Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
Sep 18Black CatWashington, DC
Sep 21Louder Than Life FestivalLouisville, KY
Oct 02Venice WestVenice, CA
Oct 03House of BLuesSan Diego, CA
Oct 05Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA
Oct 07Pappy and Harriet’sPioneertown, CA