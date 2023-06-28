L7 have announced US tour dates for this fall. Speaking about the tour Donita Sparks said,

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

The band re-issued their album Brick Are Heavy for its 30th anniversary in 2022 and released Scatter The Rats in 2019. Check out the dates below.